Cajuns fall to top-ranked Troy, 67-64

(UL ATHLETICS) – Trailing by three with 14 seconds remaining, Louisiana had a chance to force overtime but could not get its 3-point attempt to fall as the Ragin’ Cajuns dropped a heartbreaker to top-ranked Troy, 67-64, on Saturday afternoon.

Louisiana (13-9, 6-5 SBC) could not have asked for a better defensive showing after holding Troy to under 70 points, just the second time the Trojans have been held under 70 this season. The Ragin’ Cajuns also forced 19 turnovers, which was turned into 22 points on the offensive side of the court.

Sophomore Andrea Cournoyer sparked the team’s attack, pouring in a season-high 16 points for her fifth double-figure scoring performance of the season. Fellow sophomore Brandi Williams put up double-figure numbers for the second-straight game with 15 points.

Ty’Reona Doucet was responsible for three blocks against the Trojans, giving her sole possession of seventh place on the school’s career blocks list with 67, and added 10 points.

Troy (19-3, 10-1 SBC) opened the game with two quick buckets before Doucet finished strong at the rim with a layup to balance things out. An Alexandria Goodly free throw tied things up at 15-15, but a Trojan 3-pointer and free throw put the visitors ahead, 19-16, after the first period.

The Ragin’ Cajuns never trailed more than three points throughout the second quarter until the Trojans ended the half on a 6-0 run in the final 3:07 to take a 29-22 lead at halftime.

Early in the third quarter, Louisiana put together an 8-0 run of its own to cut the lead down to 31-30, but Troy responded with a layup and free throw to push its lead out to 34-30.

Less than two minutes later, Louisiana used a 7-0 run to take a 41-39 lead with 3:47 on the clock when Kendall Bess got her jumper to fall, but a 10-3 run over the remaining time with the help of two triples from Harriet Winchester put the Trojans ahead, 49-44.

Louisiana took the lead on three different occasions in the fourth quarter, but Troy was quick to respond and matched the momentum step-for-step. With 24 seconds remaining, Williams buried two free throws to pull the team within 65-64.

After Troy made two free throws of its own on the other end following a Louisiana foul, the Ragin’ Cajuns had a chance to tie the game up as time expired, but a 3-point attempt off the hand of Diamond Morrison hit off the iron to seal the win for the Trojans.

Louisiana continues its homestand next Thursday, Feb. 13, when the team welcomes Georgia State to the Cajundome. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m.