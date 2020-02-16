Live Now
Cajuns fall to Louisiana Tech in pitchers battle

Cajun Nation

(UL ATHLETICS) – The Louisiana Baseball team dropped its second-straight game of the season, 2-1, in a pitching battle against Louisiana Tech (1-0) at M.L. ‘Tigue’ Moore Field at Russo Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (0-2) used solid outings from starting pitcher Will Moriarty, Brandon Talley and Luke Cronan to keep the game within reach.

Moriarty was tagged with two runs and the loss, but tossed 4.1 solid innings and struck out two batters. After playing first base last night, Tally threw 3.1 innings without getting charged with an earned run. Cronan also made his debut for Louisiana in tonight’s contest.

Louisiana is still looking to bats to catch up to the pitching in the early season after only registering one hit.

Hayden Cantrelle was the lone Ragin’ Cajun to tally a hit on a solo home run that just cleared the left field wall, while Tremaine Spears drew two walks and was the only other Ragin’ Cajun to reach base.

Louisiana will look to avenge Saturday’s loss on Sunday when it takes on Louisiana Tech at 1 p.m.

