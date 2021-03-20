Cajuns fall to Horned Frogs in game two, 13-4

(UL ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE) – After keeping the contest close for the first five innings, No. 15 TCU broke open the game in the later frames against Louisiana, resulting in a 13-4 loss for the Ragin’ Cajuns on Saturday afternoon at M.L. ‘Tigue’ Moore Field at Russo Park.

TCU broke out its scoring in the first inning, plating two unearned runs off Hayden Durke . Durke (2-2) exited after two innings pitched, giving up one hit, two walks and recording three strikeouts.

Louisiana (11-9) added a run in the fourth inning off TCU’s starter Austin Krob (2-0) thanks to a Drake Osborn single to center field that scored Connor Kimple from second base. Osborn’s single made the game 2-1 in favor of TCU.

Krob finished the day for TCU (12-7) by tossing 6.0 innings, while allowing one earned run and fanning nine batters.

Similar to Louisiana on Friday night, TCU broke open the game in the sixth and seventh innings by scoring three and four runs, respectively, in those frames.

Although TCU got three runs off Austin Perrin , the lefty was still solid on the afternoon, retiring six Horned Frogs on strikes through four innings pitched. The earned runs were the first Perrin has given up all season.

Following the three runs in the sixth inning, TCU was able to add eight runs of the Cajuns in the seventh and eighth innings, respectively, giving them the 13-1 lead.

Nick Hagedorn blasted a three-run home run to right field in the bottom half of the eighth inning, but it was not enough as TCU claimed the 13-4 win.

The rubber match between Louisiana and TCU will take place at M.L. ‘Tigue’ Moore Field at Russo Park on Sunday, March 21, with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m.