LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-6) lost to the Troy Trojans (9-2) in Saturday’s game, 24-31.

The Cajuns are on the road for the last time for the 2023 regular season.

The Cajuns, unfortunately, could not bounce back from falling behind the Trojans following the first half.

The Cajuns will be playing against the Louisiana–Monroe Warhawks next Saturday, Nov. 25.

