Cajuns fall out of both national polls

“No one ever splintered,” Cajuns head coach Billy Napier said. “There was no division. That’s something I’m very proud of with our team. We stuck together today, played our way through it, and played down to the last play. They all added up. And the Cajuns are 3-0.”

The Cajuns are 3-0 for the first time since 1988, as UL defeated the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday courtesy a last-second 53-yard field goal by Nate Snyder.

Despite the win, the Cajuns have fallen out of both national polls this week. They were first among other unranked programs receiving votes in the Coaches Poll. They were second among other unranked programs behind Virginia Tech in the AP Poll.

Both polls have now included Big 10 and Pac 12 teams, who begin their seasons in a few weeks.

Now the Cajuns will have to come from behind in the polls, but they are no strangers to that.

All three of their first games have been come from behind wins. Coach Napier spoke to the character of his team for their ability to stay in games and find a way to win.

“Some of the offseason things we’ve been through, these moments are not that big of a deal truth be known, relative to what we’ve been through,” Napier says. “Whether that’s COVID-19, social issues, life and death of a family member, team member D.J. Looney, a hurricane. So I think we’re having perspective, realizing why things aren’t going the right way and making the necessary adjustments and hanging in there and sticking together.”