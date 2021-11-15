Cajuns face another road test against Liberty

LAFAYETTE, La – Before finishing out the regular season, the Ragin’ Cajuns will step out of conference play to go toe-to-toe with Liberty.

It’s hard to tell what to make of the 7-3 Flames.

They lost to ULM earlier in the season who is 4-6, but only fell to No. 10 Ole Miss by 13 points.

One thing is certain: No. 21 Louisiana gets every team’s best effort, and the Ragin’ Cajuns prepare with that in mind.

“We also talk about that a lot with every game,” sophomore tight end Neal Johnson says. “Regardless of their record or anything like that, we never really look at that because we know we’re going to get everyone’s best shot. We have to make sure we practice to that standard.”

“It’s part of it,” head coach Billy Napier says. “You’re no longer hiding in the weeds. You can’t sneak up on anybody anymore. It becomes more about your standard. We use the old Steelers term the standard is the standard. It’s November. You’re a Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun. I don’t think we’ve lost a game in November since the first year we were here in ’18. It’s that time of the year. It’s time for us to play our best football.”