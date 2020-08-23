Cajuns excited for matchup with No. 25 Iowa State

The Ragin’ Cajuns are three weeks away from their season opener against the Iowa State Cyclones.

This matchup definitely adds to the Cajuns’ strength of schedule, as Billy Napier will be on the road in Ames, Iowa.

The Cyclones are ranked 25th in the country in most preseason polls, and even ranked a little higher now in recent polls that only feature conferences playing this fall.

The Cajuns also received some top 25 votes, so the team is excited for the chance to prove themselves in their first game of the season.

“Obviously against a very respectable staff and head coach and a winning program that has an exceptional culture,” Napier says. “Very much admire how they go about it out there. I’ve got a lot of respect for them, so that would be an awesome experience for our players.”

“To be honest, it’s actually big for our program,” Louisiana junior cornerback Jayrin Wilson says. “The progress that we’ve made in the couple of years since Coach Napier has been here is amazing. As a team, we’re honestly ready for the challenge. We can’t wait til our first game to prove that, being that we’re in the Sun Belt, we really can battle with anybody.”