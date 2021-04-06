Cajuns edge Colonels 3-2 to earn sixth straight win

Louisiana Baseball extended its win streak to six games after it took down Nicholls State, 3-2, on Tuesday night at M.L. ‘Tigue’ Moore Field at Russo Park.

Louisiana (18-11, 5-1 Sun Belt) improved its record in one-run games to 3-3 and its win streak to six games, its best winning streak since 2017.

Tyler Robertson went 2-for-4 in Tuesday night’s contest, marking his fourth-straight multi-hit game of the season. Brennan Breaux also joined the multi-hit train and is now just seven hits away from his 100th as a Ragin’ Cajun.

Louisiana was sharp on Tuesday night, improving its record to 9-1 when allowing two or less runs. Chipper Menard (1-1) picked up his first win of the season, while Hayden Durke notched his first career save.

Jack Burk got into a bit of trouble in the first inning when Nicholls State loaded the bases due to an error and wacky spinning ground ball, but was able to pitch out of the jam.

Nicholls State (13-14, 8-4 Southland) tagged Burk for one run in the second inning, a solo home run by Dillon Belle. This was the only earned run Burk gave up all day as he pitched a solid three innings in his start.

The Ragin’ Cajuns took back the lead in the bottom of the second inning, plating two runs off a wild pitch and advancing on a caught stealing, making the game 2-1 in favor of Louisiana. The inning was started by Bobby Lada and Breaux singles.

Following its run in the second inning, Louisiana added another run in the third on a throwing error by JD Davis, scoring Robertson from second base and putting the game a 3-1.

After the third inning run, it was quiet from both teams at the plate until Nicholls State scored on a sac bunt from Parker Coddu, bringing the game within one run.

Louisiana used solid late-inning outings from Carter Robinson and Durke to help seal the pitchers duel. Robinson fanned one batter in two innings and Durke pitched a line drive-out with runners on first and second to give Louisiana the 3-2 win.

The Ragin’ Cajuns welcome Arkansas State for a Sun Belt weekend series with first pitch times set for 6 p.m. on Friday, 4 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.