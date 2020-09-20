Cajuns earn first overtime victory since 2005 with 34-31 win over Georgia State

For the first time since 2005, the No. 19 Ragin’ Cajuns earned an overtime victory with a 34-31 win over the Georgia State Panthers.

The last overtime victory for the program was on Oct. 29, 2005, when the Cajuns defeated Troy 38-21 in Lafayette.

The winning touchdown came courtesy Erath native Elijah Mitchell on a 12-yard run. Mitchell had 164 yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns. This was Mitchell’s 11th 100-yard performance of his UL career.

Quarterback Levi Lewis finished 21-for-37 for 279 yards and two touchdowns. One touchdown was thrown to true freshman Kyren Lacy for Lacy’s first career touchdown.

The defense kept the Cajuns in the game early. Lorenzo McCaskill paced the team with a career-high 12 tackles and a sack. Ferrod Gardner had 10 tackles and a sack of his own.

The Cajuns credit their abilities to stay poised while down two touchdowns to mount a comeback win.

“With this group right here, being down a couple touchdowns, that ain’t nothing to this group relative to the things we’ve been through,” head coach Billy Napier says. “I think that resolve and mental toughness is something we take great pride in. This is a tight-knit group.”

“We know each other,” senior quarterback Levi Lewis says. “We know what we expect out of each other, keeping our poise, staying the course, staying persistent, even when we didn’t get conversion downs or anything. We just kept on fighting.”

”We just believed in ourselves on defense, from the front seven to the back end, we all stepped up and handled our business even when the game didn’t seem like it was going our way,” sophomore cornerback Mekhi Garner says.

“Yeah we started off slow in the first half,” senior running back Elijah Mitchell says. “I don’t know why, why it happened. We just have to make adjustments. It started working for us. We got some work to do, but I’m just glad we came out with the win.”