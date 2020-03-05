Cajuns earn 8th seed with 108-101 win over Coastal

Tuesday night, the Cajuns secured the 8-seed with a 108-101 win over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.
A 28-point performance from Cedric Russell and a 24-point clip from P.J. Hardy helped the Cajuns advance to the Sun Belt tournament.
UL knocked down a school-tying record 16 three-pointers and rallied from a 16-point deficit to win 108-101. That means UL will host Arkansas State in a first-round game on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Coach Bob Marlin talked about facing a team they just beat in a close game a week ago.
“Our guys didn’t want to go, and I understand we will play Arkansas State now,” Marlin says. “They are a pretty good team, and they are another team we know well. They’ve got a good team, and they have size on the inside, same situation. You guys were here. We were down to them in the 1st half, and we were able to come back and get the win.”
“We win this game, we get a home seed,” Russell says. “Biggest thing is we hate traveling on the bus. That really was the drive. We got to stay at the crib. That was the biggest thing. It’s really special, and we get a chance to play again here. We get the seniors another chance to play in front of you guys and our fans. It’s going to be fun. This time of year anyone can be beaten, and we need to focus and come out and win.”