LAFAYETTE – Left-hander Brett Wozniak kept Louisiana off-balance in a complete-game effort, scattering seven hits and inducing 15 ground ball outs, and High Point erased an early deficit to earn a 5-1 win in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park.

The final game of the series is scheduled for noon on Sunday and will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Fans can listen to the game in the Lafayette area on KPEL-FM (96.5) and on-line on the Varsity Network app. Louisiana will send right-hander Jackson Nezuh (1-0) to the mound with HPU countering with right-hander Gus Hughes (2-1).

Wozniak struck out three and didn’t allow a run after Julian Brock’s two-out, RBI single gave Louisiana (9-5) a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

The lead stayed at 1-0 in the fifth before Peyton LeJeune and CJ Willis led off the frame for Louisiana with base hits and eventually moved into scoring position on a passed ball. Wozniak would settle down and got Max Marusak to pop up behind the plate for the first out of the inning, Carson Roccaforte to ground into a fielder’s choice and striking out Heath Hood to keep Louisiana from adding to its lead.

High Point (6-8) would score twice in the sixth inning to take a 2-1 lead as Brett Ahalt led off with a single to left field off Louisiana starter Brendan Moody (0-2) before Cael Chatham reached on a one-out single to right. The Panthers would successfully a double steal and Ahalt would score on a throwing error to tie the game at 1-1.

Adam Stuart then followed with an RBI single to left to drive in Chatham and give HPU the lead for good at 2-1.

The Panthers added a pair of runs in the eighth inning when Javon Fields scored on a throwing error and Jack Pokorak lined an RBI double down the left-field line. HPU added its final run in the ninth when Jackson Melton scored from third on a wild pitch.

Moody pitched 5.1 innings for Louisiana, allowing a pair of runs on five hits with six strikeouts. Willis led Louisiana at the plate going 2-for-3 while Hood recorded an eighth-inning single to extend his hit streak to 14 games.

