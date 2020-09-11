Cajuns depth developed, helping team get better

Ragin’ Cajun football is just 24 hours away from kickoff. As the team heads to Iowa State for a Saturday morning tussle with the Cyclones.

UL enters Saturday’s game trying to avoid a second straight season-opening loss.

A year ago, UL lost to Mississippi State in the opener.

Something that should help the Cajuns in year three under head coach Billy Napier is the development of depth on the roster.

“You know, we’re in year three as a program,” Napier says. “I think what you see is a good indicator of we’ve done a lot of work on this roster. We certainly have gotten better. All of that, to me, personnel is all about potential. Now, can we go perform? That’s the question, right. You know I think this is a team that has some depth at most positions. I think there’s a lot of competition at a lot of spots. This chart may change every week based off how they play this weekend and how they practice next week.”