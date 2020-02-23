Cajuns continue to build resume with wins over No. 8 Oklahoma State and Ole Miss

(UL Athletics) – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball captured two wins on Day 2 of the UAB Blazer Classic, using a fast start to its advantage in a 3-2 win over No. 8 Oklahoma State and a late-game rally for a 5-3 win over Ole Miss.

The common theme of the day was timely hitting and strong pitching from Summer Ellyson.

No. 9 Louisiana (9-3) got a leadoff home run from Kendall Talley as part of a two-run first inning against Oklahoma State (7-5), then after the Cowgirls drew even in the fourth inning the first timely hit was Julie Rawls answering with a solo home run in the bottom half of the frame.

Rawls’ homer proved to be the winning run as Ellyson blanked the Cowgirls the rest of the way in wrapping up a seven-inning effort that saw her allow just two runs, scatter five hits and strike out eight batters.

Against Ole Miss, it was the Rebels (4-9) with the fast start thanks to a pair of solo home runs in the first inning.

Louisiana trailed 3-1 through the fourth inning, then the next string of timely hits appeared during the team’s at bat in the fifth inning. Starting with a single from Melissa Mayeux, the Ragin’ Cajuns would record four consecutive one-out hits flipped the script on Ole Miss.

Talley brought home Mayeux with an RBI double, trimming the deficit to 3-2. Bailey Curry then delivered a pinch-hit single which moved Talley to third and Raina O’Neal followed with an RBI single that evened the contest at 3-all. After a pitching change, a pair of wild pitches moved the go-ahead run across for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Ellyson took over for Megan Kleist, who retired the side in order in the third and fourth inning after the Rebels scored three runs in their first two at bats, with two outs in the fifth inning and promptly shut the door. She retired the first four batters that she faced by strikeout in the 2-1/3 scoreless relief effort for the save.