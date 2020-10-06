Cajuns confident in time to prepare for week-early matchup with Coastal Carolina

The highly anticipated matchup with Appalachian State for this Wednesday was postponed until early December, but it’s still game week for the Ragin’ Cajuns football team.

UL moved its game against Coastal Carolina up one week.

With the earlier matchup against Coastal being announced last Friday, the Cajuns still feel confident in having enough time to prepare for the undefeated Chanticleers.

“The unique thing here is that we were going to have a 10 day prep to play them, and now we’ve got eight or nine,” head coach Billy Napier says. “They played Saturday, so I think it’s a scratch. I don’t think it’s that big of a deal.”

“We’ve always been practicing, I mean studying, Coastal, studying for Coastal Carolina, so it wasn’t really a big switch,” sophomore cornerback Mekhi Garner says.

“Once the App State game was canceled, it was okay,” junior tight end Johnny Lumpkin says. “We stayed focused. We stayed locked in. We stayed discipline. That’s the key things we had to make sure to focus on, no matter the opponent or where we play them at. We just had to make sure we, as ourselves, as the Ragin Cajuns football, we are prepared and ready to execute versus anybody.”