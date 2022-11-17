LAFAYETTE – Greg Williams, Jr., scored seven of his 16 points in a 19-3 run in the second half as the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns rallied from an 11-point deficit to claim a 94-88 win over in-state rival Louisiana Tech on Thursday at the Cajundome.

Terence Lewis II notched his second double-double of the season with 23 points and a career-high tying 12 rebounds as Louisiana (4-0) scored 59 points in the final 20 minutes and equaled its best start since opening 4-0 in 1989-90.

Jordan Brown and Kentrell Garnett added 16 points each for the Ragin’ Cajuns while Jalen Dalcourt came off the bench to add 12. Themus Fulks dished out seven assists as Louisiana shot 70 percent (19-for-27) from the floor in the second half and earned its second come-from-behind win over Louisiana Tech (1-2) in three seasons.

Louisiana Tech finished 33-for-63 (52.4 percent) from the floor in the game and was 9-for-16 from behind the 3-point line. The Bulldogs took their biggest lead at 72-61 after Cobe Williams’ steal and dunk with 8:55 remaining.

The Ragin’ Cajuns would then battle back beginning with a pair of buckets by Williams’ before Lewis converted a three-point play. Brown added a dunk for Louisiana before a bucket by Lewis, who went 9-for-12 from the floor, tied the game at 72-all with 6:12 remaining.

Isaiah Crawford followed with a bucket for Louisiana Tech before Terran Williams made one of two free throws to put the Bulldogs back up, 75-72.

Williams, who scored all of his points in the second half, would start an eventual 8-0 run for Louisiana with a baseline jumper before a free throw by Brown and Garnett’s fourth 3-pointer of the game would put the Ragin’ Cajuns up for good.

Louisiana would take an 86-79 lead after a layup by Williams before the Bulldogs would fight back to with 86-84 after a 3-pointer by David Green and a dunk by Crawford.

Williams, who went 8-for-8 from the line, made four straight in the final minute for Louisiana as the Ragin’ Cajuns finished 22-for-32 from the charity stripe, including 18-for-23 in the second half.

Cobe Williams led Louisiana Tech with a career-high 28 points while Crawford added 18.

The win is No. 450 at the Division I level for Louisiana head coach Bob Marlin and No. 573 overall (includes 123 wins at Junior College level) … Louisiana rallies from 11-point deficit in second half to win and post first 4-0 start to the season since 1989-90.