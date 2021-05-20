Cajuns comeback falls short, drop series opener 6-5 to Trojans

LAFAYETTE, La – Troy’s six-run lead after four innings was too much to overcome as the Louisiana Baseball team dropped the first game of the series, 6-5, at M.L. ‘Tigue’ Moore Field at Russo Park on Thursday night.

Louisiana was powered by Carson Roccaforte , who cranked his fourth home run of the season, putting the Ragin’ Cajuns within a run in the eighth inning.

Austin Bradford had a career night, spinning 4.0 innings of scoreless baseball and punching out five Troy batters.

Brennan Breaux collected three hits on the night, increasing his batting average to .324. This is the fifth time Breaux has recorded three hits in a single game, the most on the team.

Recently named a Buster Posey Award Semifinalist, Drake Osborn had another nice outing, going 2-for-5 with a double. With his double, Osborn became the first Ragin’ Cajun catcher to record more than 15 doubles in a season since Nick Thurman in 2016.

It was a rocky start for the Ragin’ Cajuns in the first inning with Troy scoring four runs to open the contest. Two of the four runs to open the game were charged to Arrighetti (7-5).

As the game went on, Troy picked up another two runs, making the game 6-0 after the top of the fourth inning.

The Ragin’ Cajuns scored two runs in the fourth inning on a fielding error by the right fielder that scored Tyler Robertson and Breaux. Breaux started the inning smashing his 12th double of the season.

Louisiana added another run on an error in the sixth inning to cut the deficit to three runs.

Troy’s pitcher, Garrett Gainous, was sharp all night, throwing six innings and allowing four hits before picking up his league-leading ninth win.

Down three in the bottom of the eighth inning, Roccaforte smashed a two-run bomb to right field, making the score 6-5.

Louisiana could not muster one run off Marquez Oats in the final inning as the Ragin’ Cajuns fell 6-5.

Louisiana will face Troy on Friday night with first pitch at 6 p.m.