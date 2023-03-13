LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana men’s basketball makes their seventh appearance in the NCAA tournament and is looking for their fifth tournament win.

Monday’s practice is the first for the Cajuns since learning of their tournament opponent, which is Tennessee, out of the SEC.

Tennessee will be without the services of guard Zakai Zeigler, who is an SEC all-defensive team performer with five double-doubles.

“He’s a waterbug,” Louisiana head men’s basketball coach Bob Marlin said. “I saw the game he got hurt. it’s unfortunate, just made a pass. he just came down wrong. But he’s a tough kid and he’s a winner. Not a great shooter, but the shots were there to win the game, he could make them. it certainly hurts them to some degree.”

The Cajuns have played the Vols two other times in school history.

Now that they have a focus on who they are facing, practicing becomes more focused and intense.

“Yeah we were definitely thrilled when we played Tennessee”, said Louisiana guard Themus Fulks. “It’s going to be a big-time game, we’re going to have to bring our A-game, but it’s good to have a face and really have an idea about who we’re going to play.”

Cajun guard Greg Williams added, “It’s great to just be there, and we have a team that can go in there and take care of business. We love any matchup because we like how we are. Just focus in on Tennessee on what they do and focus in on us as well and how we can exploit what they do.”

Tip-off between the #13 Cajuns and #4 Volunteers is set for 8:40 p.m. Thursday, March 16.

You can watch the game on KLFY.