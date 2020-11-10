Cajuns closing in on Sun Belt West title

The Ragin’ Cajuns sit at 6-1 on the season after a 27-20 win over Arkansas State on Saturday.

It’s the fifth UL game this season decided by one score.

The offense got off to a bit of a slow start but came alive and scored all 27 of their points in the second half.

What’s impressive is that the Cajuns have earned that 6-1 record, yet feel like they haven’t played to their full potential yet this season.

UL has a chance to secure the Sun Belt West title with a win over South Alabama this Saturday.

“I know we all wanna go to the park and score 50 like I do every week, but it’s just not happening,” Napier says. “We’re getting closer. That’s what I would say. Regardless of what’s happening in the past, we’re sitting here where we want to be. We’re 6-1. We’ve got an opportunity to win the West and get in the position to play in the championship game. We’re going to need to be at our best against a really good and talented South Alabama team this weekend.”

