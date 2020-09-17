Cajuns cap attendance at 25 percent, no tailgating or alcohol at football games

(UL ATHLETICS) – Louisiana Athletics announced on Wednesday the implementation of COVID-19 safety measures for fans and the general public to follow at Ragin’ Cajuns Football games for the 2020 season. This includes setting a 25-percent maximum capacity for Cajun Field, as well as specific entrance protocols and seating arrangements for season ticket holders and University students.

Parking lots and entrances to Cajun Field will both open two hours prior to kick off each game day. Tailgating and recreational vehicles will not be permitted at Cajun Field for the 2020 season.

Face coverings will be required for entrance into the stadium, and must also be worn in all common areas, such as restrooms, concourses and concession areas. All gameday workers, vendors and staff will wear face coverings at all times, and will be checked and screened prior to entrance into the stadium.

Per CDC guidelines, face coverings should not be worn by children under the age of two or anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove face coverings without assistance.

Cajun Field’s 25-percent maximum capacity will include several social distancing measures, such as the addition of a 6-foot buffer around each ticket block. All aisles, entrances and landing areas will also have marked off 6-foot buffers. Fans will be required to sit in the seat listed on their ticket to ensure proper social distancing.

At the conclusion of the game, event staff will coordinate a gradual egress by fans to prevent clusters. Proper queuing and social distancing will be required in all common areas, such as concession stands and restrooms. Social distancing markers will be placed in these areas to assist fans in achieving proper spacing.

Additional safety measures and information about game days at Cajun Field can be found below:

TICKETS

Ticket pick-up will be made available to season ticket holders at the CAJUNDOME Ticket Office beginning next week (Tuesday, Sept. 22-Friday, Sept. 25). Mobile ticketing is newly available this season to fans who download the #GeauxCajuns app on iOS and Android platforms, as well as online. Season ticket holders will be communicated their seat selection appointment in the coming days. Please contact the Louisiana Ticket Office at the CAJUNDOME for more information by phone, (337) 265-2170.

University students will have access to limited general admission student seating. Ticket distribution, available on a first-come, first-served basis, will occur at the student union on select dates communicated ahead of each game week. Students must show valid student ID when claiming tickets and upon entrance to Cajun Field.

TAILGATING

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no tailgating during the 2020 season. Fans are encouraged to arrive at Cajun Field and enter the venue, practicing safe social distancing and wearing face coverings.

CAJUN WALK

In order to promote social distancing and to protect student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans, Cajun Walk will not take place for the 2020 season.

OTHER ACTIVITIES

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, no other activities will take place outside Cajun Field on game day. These activities would include outside vendors, concerts and band performances.

SELF CHECK

Fans will need to perform a self check before arriving at Cajun Field. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and/or diarrhea. Fans who are sick or experiencing symptoms are asked to stay home.



CONCESSIONS

Concessions at Cajun Field will have prepackaged food and drink items. Condiments will be prepackaged. Social distancing will be used at points of sale. There will be markings on the ground to show patrons waiting to make purchases where to stand to ensure six-foot social distancing. All concessions and merchandise stands will feature credit card readers as fans are highly encouraged to go cashless on gameday to make touchless purchases.

In accordance with the executive order from the Governor’s office, alcohol will not be sold or permitted inside Cajun Field.

NO FIELD ACCESS

Fans are not allowed on the field at any time. This includes pre-game and post-game.