Cajuns building off record-breaking season

The 2019 Ragin’ Cajuns season was the best yet. A record-breaking 10-win season followed by a bowl championship, finishing 11-3 overall.

Expectations may be even higher in 2020.

Head coach Billy Napier enters his third season in Lafayette, and he brings back a fairly experienced team with veteran quarterback Levi Lewis.

Coach Napier is putting the 2019 season behind him, as he knows the wins from last season obviously don’t carry over, just the lessons learned.

Based off the little bit of offseason work in early March, Coach sees the potential for next season.

“I was pleased with the approach we took in the first three phases of our offseason,” Napier says. “We executed the foundation part really well. I felt like the identity program was our best yet. We only practiced three times. The days we were out there, I saw things that I liked. It also reminds you, you do have a new team. You do have new voices. We do need new leadership.”