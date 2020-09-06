Cajuns bring relief supplies to McNeese and Lake Charles

The football players and other student/athletes with the University of Louisiana headed west on Saturday to help those affected by Hurricane Laura.

Not just anybody, though. U.L. arrived at McNeese around 11 in the morning. McNeese and UL were originally scheduled to play on Saturday in the season opener at Cajun Field. Due to Covid-19, and then Hurricane Laura… those plans changed.

All week long, at Cajun Field, fans donated and filled up the Cajuns’ 18-Wheeler with supplies needed by the people and student/athletes in the Lake Charles Area.

Louisiana Head Coach Billy Napier says “It’s one of the things that is unique about this opportunity. We’re going to McNeese and we would be playing them today. I talked with Frank Wilson exactly about what they need and most important. I talked to a pastor from Sulphur yesterday and in general we are a week away from our openers but it’s time to put football on pause, and do our part relative to helping these people out.”

Ragin Cajun Quarterback Levi Lewis says, “It’s bigger things in this world than football. We have to look at the bigger picture, and always help someone out… We have the opportunity to help them and that is what we are doing.”

Shane Vallot, the Cajun center, says, “We were supposed to play these guys, but, this is something we didnt want them to go through, but we are here for them. It’s bigger than football. It’s not all about playing the game here, they probably won’t play a season here. I’m excited to be able to help them out.”

Louisiana Athletics Director, Dr. Bryan Maggard says, “This is a picture of what our student-athletes are about, we didn’t even have to tell them what to do, they just did it. They were very interested in coming out and helping this community. I think it is representative of what their hearts really are. On a day we are supposed to be playing them, it’s really apprepo, we are over here helping this community after such a tough time.”