Cajuns bounce back in game two to split series with Bobcats

After suffering their first loss in 18 games on Saturday in game one of the three-game series against Texas State, Louisiana Softball bounced back in game two to even the series.

The Cajuns scored four runs in the fourth inning, including a two-run home run from Julie Rawls.

Karly Heath hit two homers in the win.

In the circle, Summer Ellyson struck out 12 batters through 7 innings.

“I think the first inning of the second game, they really played like a mature, veteran ball club and came back and answered that loss,” head coach Gerry Glasco says. “They made sure we had momentum going into game two and that Texas State knew we were there to play.”

“I think the team right now is high on confidence, even though we lost that first game, we came back and kicked their butt,” Heath says. “I think our confidence is still there. I know that tomorrow we’re going to come out being confident, and it’s just going to keep growing from there.”