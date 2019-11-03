Cajuns become bowl eligible with win over Texas State

For the second straight year, the Ragin’ Cajuns are bowl eligible after win number six over Texas State at Cajun Field. The 31-3 win came after a slow start but halftime adjustments proved to be key for Coach Billy Napier.

“Very pleased with how we responded at halftime,” head coach Billy Napier says. “I thought our team had a little bit of a slow start, particularly on offense. I think we can all see that Texas State is a much better defensive team than maybe the statistics say. We did play a little left-handed on offense today. It’s perspective right. You can do it a lot of different ways. I view it as we certainly got the win. We certainly sputtered at times but it gave those guys an opportunity.”

“First half we started off slow,” running back Elijah Mitchell says. “Sometimes it just takes a little bit. After halftime, Coach Napier changed some things up. After that, we just started running the ball.”

“Our mindset every time we take the field is to stop the offense,” defensive back Michael Jacquet III says. “Whether the offense is scoring or not, we still have the same mindset. Of course, if they’re not scoring, we have a little bit of motivation. We can’t allow the game to get out of hand. We always have the same mindset to stop everybody.”

“It’s part of having a few players out, not playing for 16 days,” Napier says. “A lot of it has to do with us not doing what we’re supposed to do. We need to have a little bit more poise, make some better decisions, whatever the case may be.”

It’s a short week for the Cajuns as they face Coastal Carolina on Thursday.