LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana football opened its season with a home win over the Northwestern State Demons from Natchitoches.

On the second offensive play of the game, Dre’lyn Washington would put the Cajuns on the board with a 62-yard dash to the endzone. Washington led all rushers with 88 yards on 8 carries.

Cajun quarterback Ben Wooldridge would account for the four other Louisiana touchdowns in the game.

He had three passing touchdowns, one to Robert Williams in the second quarter, a 50-yard TD to Peter Leblanc in the 3rd quarter, and a 21-yard strike to Tavion Smith in the 4th quarter.

Wooldridge was 14-32, 223 yards, those touchdowns and one interception.

The quarterback also had a rushing touchdown to his credit as well.

Defensively, the Cajuns held Northwestern State to 187 yards of offense.

Kendre Gant ended a Demon drive recovering a fumble in the first quarter.

Louisiana plays at Old Dominion on September 9 in Norfolk, Va; the Monarchs lost to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg in week 1, 36-17.