The Ragin’ Cajuns kicked off their 2020 campaign with 2 wins at Lamson Park.

The double-header started with a 3-2 win over the Ball State Cardinals. Kaitlyn Alderink and Julie Rawls had RBI’s.

In game 2, Bailey Curry and Melissa Mayeux hit home runs, leading the Cajuns to an 8-0 run-rule win over the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Cajuns have another double-header on Saturday, taking on North Texas and UTSA beginning at 2 p.m.