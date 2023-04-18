BATON ROUGE, La. — The Tigers dropped their midweek matchup against Louisiana, 8-5, on Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU is now 29-7 overall, with ULL moving to 26-12.

The Tigers will travel to Oxford, Ms. for a three-game series against Ole Miss beginning on Friday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

The Cajuns are on the road at James Madison, this weekend, for a three game Sun Belt Conference series. UL is currently in a four way tie for third place in the conference standings.