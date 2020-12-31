Cajuns basketball: Louisiana hosts Texas State in Sun Belt Hoops Opener

LOUISIANA HOSTS TEXAS STATE IN SUN BELT HOOPS OPENER

Ragin’ Cajuns, Bobcats meet in weekend series at Cajundome

LAFAYETTE (UL Athletics) – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball team officially opens its 30th season of Sun Belt Conference play beginning on Friday when it plays host to Texas State in a two-game series at the Cajundome.

Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m., on Friday with the series finale set for Saturday at 4 p.m. Both games will be available on ESPN+ with Dan McDonald (pxp) and former Ragin’ Cajuns point guard Eric Mouton (color) on the call.

Both games can also be heard in the Lafayette area on both KPEL 96.5 FM and ESPN 1420 AM with Jay Walker providing the commentary. Live stats will be available at CajunStats.com.

In an effort to limit exposure due to COVID concerns, Sun Belt Conference teams will host one opponent for two games on Friday and Saturday each week during the 2020-21 season. Additionally, Louisiana will only play its divisional opponents, playing four schools (Arkansas State, Little Rock, Texas State and UT Arlington) a total of four times, while playing its traditional travel partner (ULM) twice.

After dropping its season-opener to nationally-ranked Baylor on Nov. 28, Louisiana (6-1) has won its last six games while posting its first undefeated record in the month of December (6-0) since the 1972-73 season.

Louisiana, picked to finish second in the SBC West Division and third overall, returns to action for the first time since a 75-65 win over McNeese State on Dec. 19. The games against Texas State (6-3) are part of Louisiana’s nine-game home stand, which concludes next weekend (Jan. 8-9) with a pair of games against West Division and league favorite Little Rock.

Season-ticket holders can download their tickets through mobile ticketing from Ticketmaster. Fans can download the #GeauxCajuns app to their smart phone to begin the process. Season-ticket holders who are unable to download tickets or wish to have printed can visit the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at the Cajundome to have them printed.

For more information on Men’s Basketball tickets, fans can call the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at (337) 265-2170.

The Cajundome will operate at a significantly reduced capacity for the 2020-21 season (unless state COVID-19 policy changes during the season). This will allow for fans and University students to be accommodated this season. The Department of Athletics will quickly communicate any schedule adjustments or changes to attendance protocols through its social media channels and RaginCajuns.com.

In the interest of public safety and following the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS4) Best Practices Guide, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Athletics Department is implementing a clear bag policy at all venues that host ticketed events effective with the 2020-21 competition season. Information about the clear bag policy can be found by visiting www.RaginCajuns.com/clearbag.