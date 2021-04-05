Cajuns baseball coming together

UL baseball picked up another Sun Belt series win with a sweep over ULM, and the team is in a familiar position to that of a year ago before the shutdown.

Cajuns have won six of the last seven games, with two Sun Belt series wins in the books.

A mid-week game versus Nicholls is scheduled for Tuesday.

This team is coming together right about the same time they did a year ago.

Baseball got cut short last season, but this season some things seem to be the same. The players realize chemistry is clicking.

“Everybody is kind of getting closer to each other, starting to play more as a team, starting to execute all aspects of the game,” freshman right fielder Carson Roccaforte says. “I think it’s really coming together for us.”

“Early in the season, you’re still building team chemistry,” sophomore center fielder Tyler Robertson says. “Then you start seeing the ball better, get more experience at the plate, more at bats. I feel like the more games you have the better you’ll get. I feel like we’re at that right now, building team chemistry. Guys are not selfish at the plate, not selfish in the field. Everybody has the same goal in winning a conference championship, going to a regional, and eventually going to Omaha. We all want that. That’s what we’re all working for.”