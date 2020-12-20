Cajuns await bowl game destination

Saturday was supposed to be the highly-anticipated top 20 matchup between No. 19 Louisana and No. 12 Coastal Carolina for the Sun Belt Conference Championship.

After a Chanticleers defensive line coach tested positive, contact tracing led to the game being canceled.

As a result of the game not being played, the Sun Belt announced the teams will be crowned co-champions.

However, many were wondering if the game could be rescheduled, including Cajuns head coach Billy Napier.

Surely we are going to reschedule this game, right…? — COACH BILLY NAPIER (@coach_bnapier) December 18, 2020

University of Louisiana Director of Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard told KLFY there would not be an opportunity for the conference championship game to be rescheduled.

But what are the chances of these two teams playing in a bowl game? The odds are not likely, but not 100 percent ruled out.

Dr. Maggard discusses the benefits of playing Coastal in a bowl game and the benefits of playing a new opponent in a bowl.

“On one side of the coin, you could say it would be neat to see the actual game get played,” Dr. Maggard says. “If it’s not going to be in a championship game, do it in a bowl game. You could possibly have the No. 12 team versus the No. 19 team. Again, I think the viewership would be fantastic for a bowl who might host us. On the other hand, you could make the argument we have already played in the regular season. It could be a great opportunity for both of us to be lined up against quality opponents in other conferences and hopefully win those games and continue to elevate the profile of the conference as we’ve done all fall.”

The Cajuns will likely find out their bowl game destination on Sunday afternoon.