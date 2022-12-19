Michael Desormeaux says, “This is a really cool opportunity, Any time you get to play in Louisiana, you get to represent our brand on national televsion, that is something we take a lot of pride in.”

Monday, the Ragin Cajuns arrived in Shreveport, LA in advance of their first Indy Bowl appearance in school history.

It’s the 12th bowl game in UL football history, and the first meeting against Houston since 2006, when the Cajuns won 31-28.

Tickets for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football team upcoming appearance in the 2022 Independence Bowl on Dec. 23 in Shreveport are currently on sale to the general public.



Louisiana, which is making its school-record fifth consecutive bowl appearance and its first-ever visit to the Independence Bowl, will face American Athletic Conference member Houston in a 2 p.m. game which will be televised nationally on ESPN.



Ticket prices are $54.75 for chairback seating and $49.50 for sideline seating. All parking can be purchased on the day of the game or directly through the Independence Bowl. For more information, please call (337) 265-2100, email tickets@cajundome.com or visit RaginCajuns.com/BowlCentral.