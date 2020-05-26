Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Cajuns anticipating virtual Sun Belt Media Day

Cajun Nation

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

Sun Belt Media Day is like the opening ceremony for football season, normally taking place in New Orleans in late July.

This year, Louisiana Director of Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard is anticipating a virtual Sun Belt Media Day. No date has been set yet.

First reported by ESPN’s Brett McMurphy, the Sun Belt joins 6 other conferences in hosting a virtual media day following the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think it’ll work out just fine,” Dr. Maggard says. “I know our conference office is working diligently on getting that coordinated. We’ll make it work. It’s like anything else. You just have to adapt, adjust, and then execute.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar