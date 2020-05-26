Cajuns anticipating virtual Sun Belt Media Day

Sun Belt Media Day is like the opening ceremony for football season, normally taking place in New Orleans in late July.

This year, Louisiana Director of Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard is anticipating a virtual Sun Belt Media Day. No date has been set yet.

First reported by ESPN’s Brett McMurphy, the Sun Belt joins 6 other conferences in hosting a virtual media day following the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think it’ll work out just fine,” Dr. Maggard says. “I know our conference office is working diligently on getting that coordinated. We’ll make it work. It’s like anything else. You just have to adapt, adjust, and then execute.”