Cajuns add McAfee and Green to 2020 class

(UL Athletics) – Destiny McAfee and Lafaedria Green have signed National Letters of Intent (NLI) to play for the Louisiana Women’s Basketball program in 2020-21, head coach Garry Brodhead announced on Wednesday.

The dynamic duo will join Lafayette Christian Academy product Tamera Johnson, who signed on with the Ragin’ Cajuns during the Fall signing period.

“Our focus for the 2020 class was not only to fill it with some scoring and rebounding, but complete it with players that could defend in full court and the half court,” Broadhead said. “We feel that we accomplished our goal with this signing class.”

McAfee joins Louisiana after spending the previous two seasons at Weatherford College, where she started in all 57 games in which she appeared and averaged 15.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.6 throughout her career.

A native of Longview, Texas, McAfee was named the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2018-19 and 2019-20, while also picking up a spot on the All-Region 5 squad and garnering First Team All-NTJCAC recognition.

“We feel that Destiny will be a perfect fit to our system,” Brodhead said. “She can score the basketball in different ways and can also defend any position on the floor.”

Green is a highly decorated player out of Ouachita High School who was most recently named the 2-5A District MVP and New-Star’s 2020 All-NELA Girls Basketball Player of the Year after averaging 11.5 points and 10.6 rebounds en route to helping her team finish as the Class 5A runner-up.

She was named Second Team All-District as both a sophomore and junior, while also garner First Team All-Parish honors in 2018-19, while picking up Honorable Mention honors as a freshman.

“Lafaedria will be a force for us inside the paint to 15-feet out,” Brodhead noted about Green. “Her ability to score and rebound will be a welcome addition to our program.”