Cajuns AD Dr. Bryan Maggard receives five-year contract extension

(UL ATHLETICS) – The contract for Director of Athletics Bryan Maggard has been extended five years, the University and Dr. E. Joseph Savoie announced on Thursday. Originally hired to lead the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Feb. 1, 2017, Maggard’s contract will now run through February 2025, with no other contract terms changing.

“Dr. Maggard has made important improvements and advancements with Ragin’ Cajuns Athletics during his time on campus,” President Savoie said. “This contract extension reflects that, and we are all excited to see our sports programs maintain this momentum. Our student-athletes, staff and community will continue to benefit from the department’s commitment to academic achievement and athletic excellence in the years to come under his leadership.”

Under Maggard’s watch, the resurgence of Louisiana Football has been welcomed with open arms by Cajun Nation, as the hire of head coach Billy Napier led to the winningest season (11-3) in school history this past season. Napier’s squad finished its 2020 campaign with a second consecutive Sun Belt Conference West Division title and advanced to the postseason for the second-straight year, winning the LendingTree Bowl.

“I am extremely humbled and honored to receive this extension and vote of confidence from President Savoie,” Maggard said. “Although we have experienced a number of positive achievements to date, we have much more to accomplish. Both Kerry and I are very excited to remain a part of the amazing Cajun culture that has embraced us so warmly since arriving in 2017.”

Notable advancements in departmental structure have occurred, as a three-year strategic plan for the Department of Athletics was introduced by Maggard in October 2019. Titled “Let’s Geaux”, the plan features three overall priorities: student-athlete experience, fiscal and facility management and cULture.

Louisiana’s diamond sports hold a special place in the hearts of Ragin’ Cajuns fans, and the success of the softball program under the direction of head coach Gerry Glasco has been tremendous. Louisiana Softball has been one of the nation’s top squads since Maggard selected Glasco for the role, which included a Top 10 national ranking during the 2019 team’s outstanding 52-6 season.

The fan experience has seen significant improvements over the last three years, especially in the growth of the Ragin’ Cajuns brand, both locally, nationally and in the realm of social media. Along with the 10-year multimedia rights deal between Learfield IMG College and the department, supporters have also been able to catch the Ragin’ Cajuns on national television thanks to the yearly partnership with Cox Sports Television. The welcomed addition of fan-friendly concession pricing at the Ragin’ Cajuns’ sport venues has kept Cajun Nation coming back for a family-oriented experience on a regular basis.