The Ragin Cajun’s women’s basketball team will not have Brandi Williams on the court this season.

Coach Garry Broadhead said that the senior guard is out for the upcoming season after injuring her knee in a recent scrimmage.

Williams was named to the second-team preseason all Sun Belt team.

A knee injury last year cut her season short; she was injured in the 4th game of the 2021-22 season.

In her Cajun career so far, she has averaged 32 points a contest.

“She’s such an important part of what we do, at the same time we can play for her. we can work harder for her and things like that so, Broadhead explained. “I feel good about the direction we are going since she got hurt. We took a little hit for a week or so to kind of recover from it. I think we’re moving forward, it showed in the scrimmage. We play hard. and I think that’s the main thing is can we play hard and keep on getting better daily.”

The Cajuns host Spring Hill College Wednesday in an exhibition then will host Houston on November 7. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 pm.