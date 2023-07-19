LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Cajun women’s basketball forward Tamera Johnson is hosting a youth basketball camp on July 28th and 29th at Lafayette Christian Academy.

The camp is for boys and girls from ages 8-17.

On the first day, campers will learn the fundamentals of basketball; on day two they will apply the fundamentals they learned in different competitions.

“I think it’s really important being that most kids, middle and high school, think that their skill ability will get them the playing time that they think they deserve once they get to college, but it’s really not the fact. once you get to college you got to worry about filling in the gaps of the experienced players that are already there. You have to do the scrappy work, like catching the ball with two hands, stepping into the ball, forcing turnovers, and making sure you’re not turning the ball over,” Johnson explains.

Registration is $60 and the cutoff date is July 25.

You can text (337)443-5681 for more information and to sign up.