LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Ragin’ Cajun women’s basketball team had an afternoon affair with the ULM Warhawks.

The last time Louisiana played was a loss at Appalachian State.

Louisiana used a strong second half to win comfortably 76-55.

Ty’Reona Doucet led the way; she had 25 points 14 rebounds and 4 blocked shots.

Lenay Wheaton had 13 points and 3 steals in the game.

“You know being off and all that it’s really hard to tell. how you’re going to come out and play. But I thought especially in the second half I thought defensively we did a better job,” said head coach Garry Broadhead.

Doucet added:” We’ve been practicing good. so i was confident we was going to do good today (Saturday).You know, we tend to start off bad, but I know we pick it up.”

The 12-4 Cajuns, 4-2 in conference play welcome Little Rock to the Cajundome on Thursday.

Tipoff is set for 6pm.