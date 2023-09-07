JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns volleyball team arrives at the third and final weekend of its season-opening road stretch when the squad participates in the UNF Invitational hosted by North Florida at the UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

The UNF Invitational marks the final non-conference road matches of the season for Louisiana. The Ragin’ Cajuns (4-4) are scheduled to face Charlotte at 11:15 a.m. (CDT) and host-UNF at 6:30 p.m. (CDT) on Friday, then meet Texas Southern at 9:00 a.m. (CDT) on Saturday before returning home.

The matches bring to an end this week’s four-match journey on Interstate 10 that began on Wednesday in Baton Rouge at LSU.

All matches in the UNF Invitational will be streamed on ESPN+. Live stats can be accessed on the volleyball page at RaginCajuns.com.

Two-plus weeks into the season, Louisiana has been led offensively by Shyia Richarson’s 108 kills (3.9/set) and defensively by the middle blocker duo of Cami Hicks and Kara Barnes who have combined for 40 blocks and libero Mio Yamamoto who has rounded up 103 digs (3.6/set).

The Ragin’ Cajuns seek to halt a three-match losing streak and rebound from their lowest offensive production in the LSU contest (8.3 kills/set).

Senior opposite hitter Mya Wilson has the opportunity to compete collegiately in her home state a second time. The Orlando native played in a weekday match at UNF with Georgia Southern in the 2019 season.

After play is complete in Jacksonville, the Cajuns make their official home debut of the 2023 season hosting the Sawyer Camillo Memorial Classic at E.K. Long Gym Sept. 14-16.