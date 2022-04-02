SAN MARCOS, TX (KLFY) – Louisiana’s Ragin Cajun Softball team took on the Texas State Bobcats in game two of their three game series.

The Cajuns won game one 1-0.

Louisiana was down by that score in the top of the second until Melissa Mayeaux connected on her third home run of the seaon.

In the fourth, the Cajun offense exploded.

Mayeaux would score Jourdyn Campbell with an RBI double to give the Cajuns the lead.

Karley Heath, Samantha Graeter and Laney Credeur would each add an RBI single.

Campbell would come up to bat again and hit a two run double, capping off a seven run inning.

In the top of the fifth Mayeaux would score an inside-the-park home run; it was her second multi home run game in her college career.

Five innings were all that were needed for the Cajuns to win via run rule 10-1.

Meghan Schorman picked up her sixth win of the year; she allowed two hits and struck out five in three innings of work.

Louisiana looks to sweep the Bobcats on Sunday at noon.