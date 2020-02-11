Cajun Softball not happy with loss to UNT

The top 10 ranked Ragin Cajun Softball team suffered their first loss of the season over the weekend at the hands of North Texas.

Head Coach Gerry Glasco knew a matchup with the Mean Green would be a true test for the Cajuns early in the season.

So, when the Cajuns lost 2-1 to North Texas in the 34th Annual Louisiana Classics, Glasco wasn’t happy with the performance from his team.



It seems like North Texas has the Cajuns number as of late, and here’s why…of the 7 losses UL has suffered in the past two seasons, North Texas has handed UL two of them.

Coach Glasco says losing, not okay, “I’m not okay with losing early, late, in the middle. I don’t like losing period. The one thing we know is that losses are inevitable. We’re gonna have losses. I think what’s really important right now is that we take the loss very seriously. We try to recognize what we can learn from that loss to make sure we benefit from it down the road.”

The Cajuns return to action Tuesday at 6pm against Lamar.