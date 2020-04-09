Cajun softball lands first top-10 finish since 2014

(UL ATHLETICS) – A Top 10 finish for Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball in the major national polls – the 11th such occurrence in program history and first since 2014 – was officially secured on Tuesday with the release of the final 2020 editions of the USA Today/NFCA Division I Coaches and ESPN.com/USA Softball polls.

Louisiana (18-6, 2-1 Sun Belt) closed the shortened 2020 softball season ranked No. 8 in the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Top 25 and No. 9 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25.

It’s the 28th overall finish in the final polls within the past 31 seasons, a streak which dates back to 1990. The final 2020 ranking extends the program’s active streak of consecutive seasons with a spot the final national polls to 13 straight (2008-2020).

Year No. 3 with Gerry Glasco ended where it began – inside the nation’s Top 10. Louisiana was preseason ranked No. 8 by the NFCA pollsters and No. 10 by the ESPN/USA Softball voters.

Another pair of lenghty streaks that the program extended included: a Top 20 or higher finish for the ninth straight season (2012-2020), and a streak of consecutive apperances in the Top 25 polls, which dates back to April 2013, to 106 consecutive editions.

This season, Louisiana scored ranked wins over Louisiana State, Oklahoma State, Texas and Florida (twice) in addition to two victories over Ole Miss. The Ragin’ Cajuns had extended their NCAA Division I-leading total of consecutive conference series won to 56 straight the weekend prior college sports being canceled nationally on March 12 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.