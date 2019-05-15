Cajun Softball gears up for Oxford Regional

The complete schedule of games for the NCAA Softball Oxford Regional scheduled for Friday-Sunday, May 17-19 at the Ole Miss Softball Complex in Oxford, Miss., has been announced.



No. 7 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball (50-4), regular season and tournament champions of the Sun Belt Conference, received an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament and was placed into the Oxford Regional.



Action in the NCAA Oxford Regional begins Friday with Louisiana and Southeast Missouri at 3:30 p.m. followed by Ole Miss and Chattanooga at 6:00 p.m. The initial games will be broadcasted live on ESPN3, then later games will be designated to its respective ESPN platforms.



Louisiana is making its 21st consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament, and the 29th overall in the past 30 seasons.



The complete schedule of games, along with ticket information, for the NCAA Oxford Regional is listed below:



NCAA OXFORD REGIONAL SCHEDULE

Friday-Sunday, May 17-19, 2019

Ole Miss Softball Complex | Oxford, Miss.



Friday, May 17

G1: 3:30 p.m. – Southeast Missouri vs. Louisiana (ESPN3)

G2: 6:00 p.m. – Chattanooga vs. Ole Miss (ESPN3)