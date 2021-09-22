Cajun running backs improve but still can get better

The Ragin Cajuns look to continue their win streak on the road at Georgia Southern on Saturday Night at 6pm from Statesboro.

Louisiana’s won two in a row, and after dropping the season opener on the road at Texas, the team has improved each time out.

This week, starts Sun Belt Conference play and the first road game since the opener. One area that continues to contribute and improve to the team is at the running back position. Montrell Johnson had a coming out party with four touchdowns in the win over Ohio.

Head Coach Billy Napier says all the young backs are getting better, but there is always room to get better, not just from Johnson, but the whole running back room.

He says, “The running back room is growing up, and took a step forward this week. Still, Emani, and Montrell are relatively inexperienced players, so they will live and learn as we go. Good to see all three play with more precision and had more detail in their game and eye discipline! They need to continue to work hard on protection.””