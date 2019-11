Cajun Nation: Cajuns vs. ULM

(UL Athletics) - Tommy Rutherford scored 20 points on 9 of 10 shooting from the floor and UC Irvine withstood a pair of rallies to pull way and claim a 92-67 victory over the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns during the final day of the MGM Resorts Main Event on Tuesday at Clark High School.

Collin Welp came off the bench to score 15 points as UC Irvine (4-4), the defending Big West Conference champions and NCAA Men's Basketball Championships participant, went 19-for-27 (70.4 percent) from the floor in the second half and finished 35-for-57 (61.4 percent) for the game.