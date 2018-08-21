Cajun Nation

Cajun Nation: Cajun Kickoff 2018

Louisiana Football furthered its preparations for the 2018 season with its final scrimmage on Saturday, as the Ragin' Cajuns turn their focus towards Grambling and the Saturday, Sept. 1, season opener.

Each passing day means the Ragin' Cajuns are one step closer to kicking off against Grambling, and Saturday's scrimmage was a big page turned for Louisiana and its first-year head coach, Billy Napier. With rotations on both sides of the ball beginning to take form, Coach Napier and his staff used the scrimmage to see what Louisiana has perfected, and what aspects of its game needs to be fined tuned before Sept. 1.

