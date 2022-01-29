LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Ragin’ Cajun men’s basketball team concluded its four game homestand against the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday night.

The game was decided in the final few seconds.

Georgia Southern guard Elijah would connect on a three to cut the Cajun lead to 2.

He would later connect on the free throws that would put the Eagles up by 1.

Louisiana did have one final possession, but ultimately turned it over to seal the defeat 66-65.

Kobe Julian led Cajun scorers with 19 points.

Dou Gueye chipped in 13 points of his own.

“Our guys played hard. they tried really hard today. I thought the press we called in the first half was really effective throughout the game. we turned them over 23 times, but we weren’t able to close out the game. The guys are frustrated, they’re disappointed and we gotta step up and make those foul shots,” said head basketball coach Bob Marlin.

In the game, Louisiana was 17-30 (56%) from the charity stripe.

The Cajuns (9-10, 4-5 in Sunbelt play) are back on the road February 3 as they travel to Little Rock to take on the Trojans.