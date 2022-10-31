The Ragin’ Cajun men’s team was recently selected by a panel of sunbelt coaches to win the Sunbelt Conference Championship.

Last year Louisiana went 16-15 and went all the way to the conference championship game where they were beaten by Georgia State.

Cajun Forward, Jordan Brown, who averaged 15 points a game was picked as the SBC’s basketball preseason player of the year.

Head coach Bob Marlin says the team is embracing them; he also notes that the Cajun team is similar to last year’s North Carolina team.

“They come back with a great inside player. They got 4 starters back, they got beat in the championship game. easy preseason number one right? same thing for us. We’ve got four starters back, we got beat in the championship game, and we’re looking forward to taking advantage of being picked number one. we’re embracing the number one pick and Jordan Brown is doing the same with preseason player of the year”, the coach explained.

Louisiana starts its season on November 7 in the Cajundome hosting Centenary College; tipoff is scheduled for 7 pm.