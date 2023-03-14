ORLANDO (KLFY) – After being sent off by Cajun Nation in Lafayette, the Cajun basketball team arrived at their Orlando hotel.

They were greeted by the hotel staff as well as team hosts.

“It’s cool. I didn’t know we were going to be staying in a resort kind of thing and you know we have the welcome bags. They greeted us. It’s nice out here man,” Cajun forward Jordan Brown said.

While Tuesday was a travel day, Wednesday will be a practice day for Louisiana as they prepare to take on the Tennessee volunteers Thursday night.