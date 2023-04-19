LAFAYETTE – Jordan Brown and Bob Marlin added more awards to their already full trophy cases with honors from the Louisiana Association of Basketball Coaches. Brown was named the LABC Major College Player of the Year while Marlin earned Major College Coach of the Year.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Brown dominated in 2022-23 and was named the Lou Henson Player of the Year after averaging a team-leading 19.4 points per game and 8.7 rebounds. He also earned first team All-Sun Belt Conference, first team All-Region 23 and SBC Tournament Most Outstanding Player awards. In the round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament, Brown had 16 points and seven rebounds against Tennessee. Brown is the third recipient of the award under coach Marlin and the first since Frank Bartley in 2018.

Marlin helmed the Cajuns to 26 wins, the second most in program history, and a SBC tournament championship. The Cajuns completed a perfect season in the Cajundome for the first time since the facility opened. The team placed in the top 25 nationally in field goal percentage, three-point percentage, rebound margin and winning percentage. Marlin also won the award back in 2018 after winning a school record 27 games.