LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The longest current win streak in college football is 14.

That win streak belongs to Louisiana’s Ragin’ Cajuns.

Louisiana defeated Southeastern Louisiana at Cajun Field on Saturday 24-7.

It was a night of firsts.

First regular season game for head coach Michael Desormeaux.

First start for quarterback Chandler Fields.

In Louisiana’s first offensive series, Fields went 4-4 for 65 yards; he finished the drive with a 28-yard touchdown pass to tight end Johnny Lumpkin.

Cajun cornerback Eric Garror made it 17-0 after he took a punt return 83 yards for a score.

The Cajun defense collected a couple of interceptions, including a pick of Lion quarterback Cephus Jones by Amir McDaniel.

Louisiana cashed in on the turnover with another Fields to Lumpkin touchdown connection; the tight end led the team with receptions catching 5 balls for 72 yards and two touchdowns.

Louisiana hosts Eastern Michigan on September 10 at Cajun Field.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.