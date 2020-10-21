Cajun Football seeking consistency ahead of UAB matchup

Ragin Cajun Football looking to gain some consistency as they prepare for the UAB Blazers on Friday Night, on the CBS SportsNetwork.
The Cajuns may not always have their players in “normal” positions and dealing with revolving doors at many positions makes it difficult to get and consistent flow.
That’s the challenge for UL Head Coach Billy Napier, who recognizes the challenges, saying, ”
“In certain positions, in patricular, o-line or receiver, that is two positions we haven’t had continuity, because of injury or contact tracing, or young players, whatever the case may be, its a revolving door, there. And it certainly affected our play.”
“You guys know, we’ve had a coach pass, covid-19, 2 hurricanes, we’ve had the normal injuries that come along with playing this game, and its just another variable.
I think it requires a tough-minded staff and players, and we have that.
And we need to keep grinding it out, each week!”
Also, on Tuesday, Freshman wide receiver Kyren Lacy has been named to the 2020 Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Freshman All-American Watch List, the national organization announced on Tuesday.
Lacy is one of eight wide receivers nationally and one of 11 Sun Belt Conference student-athletes overall named on the award’s initial list.
A native of Thibodaux, Louisiana, Lacy has appeared in all four of Louisiana’s games this year, hauling in nine receptions for 156 yards and one touchdown. Both his reception total and yardage total are the second most on the team.
His breakout game came on Sept. 19 during the Ragin’ Cajuns’ 34-31 overtime victory over Georgia State when he brought in three passes for 57 yards and notched his first career touchdown reception.
This year’s FWAA Freshman All-American team will represent the 20th since its inception and feature a list of seven semifinalists and three finalists later this season leading up to the unveil of the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year.
Louisiana returns to action on Friday, Oct. 23, when it travels to Birmingham, Alabama, to take on Conference USA opponent UAB. Kickoff from Legion Field is slated for 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.
Fans who requested tickets for the game will be contacted by the UAB ticket office with information on how to pick up tickets, including a mobile ticketing option. Fans can also opt for a paper ticket that can be picked up on the day of the game at Legion Field’s will call booth.
During the UAB contest, Louisiana will honor late assistant coach and Birmingham native D.J. Looney by wearing “Looney” across the back of its game jerseys.