Cajun Football seeking consistency ahead of UAB matchup

Ragin Cajun Football looking to gain some consistency as they prepare for the UAB Blazers on Friday Night, on the CBS SportsNetwork.

The Cajuns may not always have their players in “normal” positions and dealing with revolving doors at many positions makes it difficult to get and consistent flow.

That’s the challenge for UL Head Coach Billy Napier, who recognizes the challenges, saying, ”



“In certain positions, in patricular, o-line or receiver, that is two positions we haven’t had continuity, because of injury or contact tracing, or young players, whatever the case may be, its a revolving door, there. And it certainly affected our play.”

“You guys know, we’ve had a coach pass, covid-19, 2 hurricanes, we’ve had the normal injuries that come along with playing this game, and its just another variable.

I think it requires a tough-minded staff and players, and we have that.

And we need to keep grinding it out, each week!”